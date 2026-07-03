Owasso resident supports local fireworks ban after accident

OWASSO, Ok — Oklahoma's new "Rocket's Red Glare Act" legalized bottle rockets statewide, but many local cities still ban consumer fireworks — and for at least one Owasso resident, that ban is personal.

Sherry Hughett's Fourth of July celebrations changed after a fireworks accident involving her and her daughter where watching fireworks in a rural area outside the city.

"Fireworks can be kind of dangerous especially for children. We even had an incident out in the country a few years ago where some fireworks misfired and some of them came down and my daughter and I were burned," Hughett said.

Her daughter suffered second-degree burns that required medical attention. The experience left Hughett supportive of Owasso's ban on most consumer fireworks.

Hughett also sees the ban's impact on animals firsthand at Elm Creek Park.

"It really bothers a lot of dogs and the animals and it can really traumatize. It seems like right after the 4th of July here at Elm Creek Park, we always find some stray dogs," Hughett said.

Violating Owasso's fireworks ordinance can result in fines.

Despite her accident, Hughett said she still enjoys the holiday.

"Fireworks are fun and I like them just as much as everybody, I just think it's more important for kids and for animals and for adults to just stay safe," Hughett said.

Her family plans to watch professional fireworks displays from their front yard this Fourth of July.

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