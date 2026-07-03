LOCAL IMPACT: Trump admin moves to end Temporary Protected Status for immigrants

TULSA, Okla — The Trump Administration is taking steps to cancel Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for people coming from countries experiencing natural disasters or violence.

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Countries include Haiti, Burma, South Sudan, Somalia, Yemen, Syria, and Ethiopia.

According to recent numbers, Tulsa County currently has a significant Burmese population, sitting at almost 5,000.

Semhar Asfaha came to Tulsa from Ethiopia about three years ago.

She said while she’s protected under a student F-1 Visa, which is part of TPS, she’s not sure what the future holds.

She said she also knows many people who would be affected.

“It's a temporary relief, but these people have built communities, families, you name it, here, and it's kind of hard to just pack your bags and leave," she said. “I think the extension, or keeping the program would benefit a lot of students, because while yes, those temporary conditions are no longer there, that still doesn't mean that their sponsors are able to provide for them immediately, or help them continue their education, or whatever they're here for.”

According to SCRIPPS News, the high court has already determined the administration can cancel the program.

In a statement received from White House Spokesperson Abigail Jackson, she said in part TPS "was never intended to be a pathway to permanent status or legal residency..."

Former Oklahoma Senator and current DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin, echoed the sentiment this week.

“You had an opportunity while you were here to possibly try and change your status," he said. "Now that the court rulings went out, you no longer have that option. You have to go back to either a country that’ll take you or the country you came from.”

“I think it's important to remember that every international student situation is different," said Asfaha. "A lot of students are here to simply study, while others are dealing with conflicts and different circumstances that are affecting their lives here, but most of us here are focused on earning our degrees, following the law, and contributing to our campuses and communities.”

One of the biggest questions that still remains is if these countries are considered “safe” enough to remove temporary protections.

Of the seven countries that are being affected by this decision, the U.S. State Department is urging Americans to not travel to six of them, and asking them to reconsider travel for the last one.

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