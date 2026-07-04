TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans living at Woodland Manor are dealing with mounting garbage after all dumpsters were removed from their property without notice.

"I was taking my trash out and drove all around the complex to find that there are no dumpsters," said longtime resident Janet Stamper.

Multiple tenants contacted 2 News asking for help, after they discovered the missing dumpsters ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

Local News Progress on apartment trash clean-up, but residents still frustrated Stef Manchen

With nowhere to dispose of their trash, residents resorted to leaving their trash inside the dumpster enclosure.

WATCH: Woodland Manor neighbors say dumpsters are gone, trash is mounting

Woodland Manor neighbors say dumpsters are gone, trash is mounting

"We threw ours out there," said Keener. "We don't know what else — you can't keep it in your apartment."

Keener, who has lived at Woodland Manor for nearly 8 years, said this is the first time these issues have plagued her home. Being that it's a 50-and-older complex, Keener said it's a safety hazard for herself and her neighbors.

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"I feel like we're being lied to," said Keener. "I feel betrayed, and we've lived here, like I said, 8 years, and we've always paid our rent."

Stamper shared the sentiment.

“I have a hip replacement, I need a knee replacement, and most of us are over the age of 60 here," she said. "I don't understand why the dumpsters are gone on a holiday weekend, on a huge holiday weekend."

Woodland Manor is a Vesta Realty-owned property. When contacted by 2 News, owner Marc Kulick explained the dumpsters were removed due to a change in waste management vendors.

"In the normal course of business we sometimes change vendors. This past week we had a vendor transition for our waste management. We did order large temporary roll offs to help facilitate the transition. As we understand some of the enclosures have accumulated errant trash, so throughout the weekend we will have vendors cleaning the enclosures.



We understand this process has caused unncessary stress for our residents. We sincerely understand the concerns but we are fully committed to making this transition as seamless as possible.



I remain readily available for anyone who lives at any of our communities with questions, comments or concerns and can be reached at feedback@vestarealproperty.com." Marc Kulick

Kulick said three of his complexes had replacement dumpsters delivered by Friday, and Woodland Manor received two large red yard containers as temporary replacements.

Keener said the containers aren't a fix-all, though.

"It is disgusting," she said. "It's just going to keep piling up, and if they do get dumpsters back, how are they going to put them in there? The trash is already piling up."

Kulick said they scheduled vendors to come clean the trash out of the dumpster enclosures over the holiday weekend.

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That communication though, is what Keener said she was after the whole time.

"Get things fixed and be honest with the people. Talk to the people, tell them the truth, what's going on," she said.

In the meantime, residents are advised to use the temporary yard containers on the property for their trash disposal.

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