THOUSANDS WITHOUT POWER: Cooling centers open in Bartlesville and Dewey

Washington County Emergency Management and the City of Bartlesville announced cooling centers would open to help people who lost power after severe weather moved through green Country July 4.

WCEM said 10,000 residents were still without power across the country.

County crews cleared debris from roadways overnight, but officials said some roads were not cleared due to downed powerlines.

Officials said several cooling centers would open on July 5:



Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey will open at 1 p.m. July 5 and remain open around the clock until further notice.

B The Light at 219 N. Virginia will open at noon on July 5.

Bartlesville Library will open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on July 5.

City officials said a free waste disposal site for storm debris was open and will remain open from 7 a.m. through 4 p.m. throughout the week. Is it located on West Highway 60 just east of the Green Country Rodeo Arena.

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