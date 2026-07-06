OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — Less than a year from its 90th anniversary, one of the oldest astronomy clubs west of the Mississippi wants to raise funds for optimizing its prized facility.

“We feel that that’s our duty: to help those that want to know, to help them understand and know how to do this stuff,” Astronomy Club of Tulsa (AST) member Scott Bratt told 2 News Oklahoma on July 5.

WATCH: Astronomy Club of Tulsa eyes observatory improvements ahead of 90th birthday:

Astronomy Club of Tulsa eyes observatory improvements ahead of 90th birthday

AST brings together hundreds every year to its observatory on a hilltop in rural Okmulgee County, southwest of Mounds. The observatory, built in 1993, is also the Oklahoma's only telescope accessible to the public.

“As you can see, it is a bit of a chore to get this thing ready for service,” Bratt said of the observatory roof-opening process operated by facility manager James Taggart.

The group said the top floor, the roof, its paint, and the main telescope itself need touch-ups and modernization work that will take a lot of manpower and funding.

The 501(c) non-profit hopes for more online and in-person donations and grants as it approaches its milestone next summer in order to be more accessible than it already is.



"A new telescope itself would probably be a big chunk at maybe $50,000 or $60,000," Bratt said.

Taggart said expected roof work could be completed within the next few months, but more updates would be welcome.

"Someday, what I would love to have is this (roof and telescope) almost completely remote controllable, so every public school science teacher in Oklahoma could have classroom science taking place on this telescope," Taggart said.

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