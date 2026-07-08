Tulsa’s first drone delivery takes flight as Manna plans September launch

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa could soon see drones delivering food and packages directly to your doorstep. An Ireland-based company, Manna Air Delivery, demonstrated the technology Wednesday -- completing the city's first drone delivery. The company says it could create thousands of jobs.

The company showcased its delivery drones at Agora Event Center in Tulsa. According to the company, the drone acts like your typical delivery service. It delivers food and any other products you may need right to your home or business.

“This is going to be, if we succeed, the biggest delivery company in the world operating out of Tulsa," Bob Healy, CEO of Manna Air Delivery, said. "That could not have happened without policy, without government policy, without local city support.”

With gaining the proper permits still underway, the company is planning to be fully operational by September of this year.

We listened to our viewers with concerns and questions about privacy safeguards and got answers.

“Many safeguards," Healy said. "For example, the aircrafts are not connected to any public internet. No public connections at all, the private secure connection between our aircraft and our HQ in Tulsa, so there's no way for anyone to hack in because there is nothing to connect to."

The company says that this drone delivery is meant to contribute to cleaner air quality by limiting the use of vehicles during delivery services. They also say it would reduce traffic by providing services through the air.

The company also says the drones don't record their flights and only check that the delivery made it safely.

To learn more about the company, you can visit the link here.

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