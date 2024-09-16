'It breaks my heart' | Tulsa woman says son's grave being neglected

TULSA, Okla. — 2 News received a call from Kimberly Willis, who said her son's grave has been neglected and left covered in grass.

Cory Mehaffey was Willis's son. But on Valentine's Day, 1999, Willis said she came home to something no parent wants to see.

"He committed suicide at 13 years old. I came home from work and cut the noose from his neck myself," said Willis.

Cory is buried at Rose Hill Cemetery. Willis said he was her firstborn and a football player at Union High School.

The grave looked clean when 2 News visited, But Willis said she found it looking very different every time she came to grieve.

"I have to dig the grass off and wipe it off, and every Sunday, that's what I come and have done," said Willis.

Willis contacted Rose Hill and the city of Tulsa to get the grave cleaned. She received an email saying her complaint was resolved, but she said she still found Cory's grave covered in grass.

"This is the only place I can go see him, and I shouldn't have to. I should be able to come over and not have to do nothing," said Willis.

When 2 News walked up to the cemetery's main office to get their side of the story, we were told we needed an appointment, and the door was shut.

Willis said all she wants is for her son to be respected.

"It's the principal that this the only thing I got to connect myself with my son."

