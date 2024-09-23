Women says grave was vandalized at Rose Hill Cemetery

TULSA, Okla. — For the second time in two weeks, 2 News received a message from someone concerned about Rose Hill Cemetery not caring for graves. This time, a woman says someone vandalized her grave, and now she's concerned about the cemetery's security.

Kathy Lookout visits her father, James Belke, five times a year. He's buried at Rose Hill Cemetery in the veterans garden.

Lookout's father passed in 1985 at 60 years old. She said he bought graves for him and his wife just two years before he died.

"Had a massive heart attack in the hospital after a very simple procedure," said Lookout.

When 2 News came to Rose Hill, there were flowers sitting on his grave. However, Lookout said that nearly every time she comes, it looks vandalized.

"I come here, and the vases are kicked over, knocked over, and missing. If you call them and complain, they will replace the vase, but there are so many here that I don't have someone to call," said Lookout.

Lookout's concerns aren't only recent. She said this has been going on for ten years and she's made repeated phone calls.

2 News contacted Rose Hill and was told the cemetery hadn't received any reports of vandalism and would issue a work order if they did. Lookout said she even talked to staff about moving her father's grave to a mausoleum but was disappointed.

"She was sweet and open to that conversation but offered some discouragement that every area in the cemetery has its own issues," said Lookout.

Lookout said she wants to see more effort to protect her father's resting place.

"Fencing, security, cameras, something to discourage the vandalism," said Lookout.

