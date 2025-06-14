Tulsa Police Chief responds to deadly shootings in Minnesota; addresses protests planned in Tulsa

Tulsa Police Chief Dennis Larsen released a statement on June 14 in response to the shooting of lawmakers in Minnesota.

Officials said Minnesota State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband were killed, while State Senator John Hoffman and his wife were injured in "targeted" shootings.

Previous Coverage >>> Minnesota lawmaker, husband killed in 'targeted' shooting; another lawmaker, wife wounded

Shortly after 11 a.m. on June 14, Tulsa Police Department posted a statement from Chief Dennis Larsen on its Facebook page, saying in part, "The targeted attack on Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses is a tragedy that affects our entire nation. On behalf of the Tulsa Police Department, our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends who are now grieving. We also extend our support to the law enforcement officers who are actively investigating and pursuing those responsible for these heinous acts."

The post went on to address protests planned across parts of Tulsa on June 14, saying "On this day, when multiple demonstrations are planned across the nation and here in Tulsa, this department fully supports our citizens' First Amendment right to express their views through peaceful demonstration. Our officers will be present to ensure the safety of our citizens as well as property. I encourage those attending to respect the law and remain calm.

Violence has no place in our democracy. Those who choose to break the law or threaten others will be arrested immediately."

