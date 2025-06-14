Protesters gather at "No Kings" demonstrations across Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Protesters gathered at locations across Tulsa and other Oklahoma communities for "No Kings" demonstrations on June 14.

In Tulsa, multiple protests were organized, including one in downtown Tulsa outside the Tulsa County Courthouse, which began around noon.

Protesters chanted and held signs denouncing fascism and protesting recent actions by the current administration. At its height, an estimated 1500 people were gathered downtown.

In response, a few people drove by with flags celebrating the president prominently displayed, honking in response to chanting protesters.

A second protest, also at noon, was held near the intersection of 41st and Yale. There, protesters lined the sidewalks along the intersection, holding signs.

That began to disperse around 1:30 p.m. A small handful remained by 2:15 p.m. There were no initial reports of violence or disturbance.

Tulsa Police Department said it would have officers on standby at each protest location to monitor and ensure safety.

Tulsa Police Chief Dennis Larsen released a statement about the protests on the department's Facebook page, saying in part, "On this day, when multiple demonstrations are planned across the nation and here in Tulsa, this department fully supports our citizens' First Amendment right to express their views through peaceful demonstration. Our officers will be present to ensure the safety of our citizens as well as property. I encourage those attending to respect the law and remain calm."

