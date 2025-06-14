TULSA, Okla — A Tulsa woman reached out to 2 News Oklahoma after she helped save a little boy in her neighborhood from drowning.

As a litigation adjuster, she aims to raise awareness about safety, particularly as we approach summer.

WATCH: 'I jumped in to try to save him': Tulsa woman helps save young boy from drowning

'I jumped in to try to save him': Tulsa woman helps save young boy from drowning

Joslyn Taliaferro was working from home when she noticed a little boy playing near her neighborhood pond.

She had a gut feeling that something was off, so she decided to start recording on her phone.

All of a sudden, he got too close to the water and fell in.

“I was screaming while I was running to the pond, I was trying to get his attention," she said. "He wasn't making any noise. So I was saying, hey, hey, are you okay? Do you need any help?”

In the TikTok she recorded, it shows Taliaferro getting into the pond without hesitation.

“I jumped in to try to save him," she said. "The water was deeper than I had expected it to be, and I started to panic. We were both panicking, but I was just trying to hold him and keep him afloat.”

Taliaferro said she’s a litigation adjuster, which means she works on all kinds of claims, but says child drowning claims increase during the summer time.

“This is a common claim that I'll see at work, children, unfortunately, drowning in pools, in ponds in the summertime," she said. "I'm seeing more kids in my apartment complex and just around and I just wanted to post the video and hope that the community is just more aware.”

Taliaferro said while she doesn’t like to be in front of the camera, she hopes this will help people keep an eye out for tragedies that can be avoided.

“I just want the community to just be more aware that we need to look out for each other," she said. "We really need to help one another, and I just hope to spread the love that we really need right now.”

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

