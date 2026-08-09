TULSA, Okla — The fourth annual Latch Fest is wrapping up in Tulsa, bringing in more than $2000 in just a few days.

All the proceeds go towards helping T-Town TNR.

WATCH: Fourth annual Latch Fest wraps up in Tulsa's Kendall-Whittier District:

Fourth annual Latch Fest wraps up in Tulsa's Kendall-Whittier District

It’s a non-profit that humanely traps cats, spays and neuters them and then releases them straight back to their cat colonies to prevent more stray cats fending for themselves in the streets.

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The art and music festival started August 7th and wrapped up August 9th.

Mac Bryan and Evan Hughes will be headlining the last Latch Fest comedy show Sunday evening.

“It feels fantastic, it feels so good," said Bryan. "I just want to be able to do as much as I can for the community, and this is just one of those weekends where you can we can all come together and party hard for a good cause.”

“We're just gonna be crazy," said Hughes. "We're gonna like just stir up a bunch of ruckus, and we'll be like just a couple wild and interesting, weird, funny, unpredictable."

Organizers have counted more than $2,000.00 being raised in just credit card and cash payments, not including CashApp or Venmo.

Each performer is also volunteering to do shows and will not be getting paid for their time, with proceeds going straight to help our stray cat population.

“We're here, and you can come be part of something," said Hughes. "Come see us. Come, you're as much in the community as we are.”

The last comedy show will be kicking off Sunday August 9 at 6pm.

For tickets, you can go to the Whittier Bar's website.

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