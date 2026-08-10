TULSA, Okla. — The woman convicted for her role in a brutal 1970s crime spree is asking to be granted parole.

In 1978, Roger Dale Stafford, his wife, Verna, and brother, Harold, murdered six Sirloin Stockade employees in Oklahoma City.

WATCH: Victims’ families speak at Sirloin Stockade killer’s parole hearing:

Victims’ families speak at Sirloin Stockade killer’s parole hearing

They were also responsible for killing a family of three trying to help with staged car trouble.

Roger Stafford was executed in 1995. Harold Stafford died in a Tulsa motorcycle accident before any arrest.

Verna Stafford received two life sentences. She avoided the death penalty in exchange for testifying against her husband.

In June, Verna passed the first stage of parole on her first life sentence, to the shock of state prosecutors.

“Given her willing and knowing participation in what is possibly the worst and most brutal crime sprees in Oklahoma history,” said attorney Alecia George.

Multiple victims’ family members showed up for the second stage hearing to ask the board to deny parole.

Angelita Ridenour was 13 and supposed to go to work with her dad, Louis Zacarias, the store manager.

“If Verna claims to have turned over a new leaf and serious about her faith, what better way to serve the remainder of her life than continuing with prison ministry,” she said.

Elizabeth Payne traveled from Virginia to speak on behalf of Tony Tew, murdered at 17 years old.

“To us, Tony was priceless, and the devastation did not end when these murders did; it traveled through generations,” said Payne.

The board reiterated that this parole would not release Verna from prison, rather move her to the second life sentence. She would not be allowed another hearing for 15 years.

Currently, she can apply every three years. Members of the board told families that they consider these types of paroles to spare victims emotional trauma.

Families argue it sends the wrong message.

The board is reconvening at 9:00 a.m. on August 11. Verna Stafford is expected to speak prior to the board making their recommendation.

If approved, the parole would still require Governor Kevin Stitt’s signature.

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