PAWHUSKA, Okla. — Frustrated parents, teachers and community members packed an Osage Nation Congress meeting, demanding leaders take immediate action to reopen the Daposta Ahnkondapi Language School.

Osage Nation Principal Chief Joe Tillman issued a state of emergency on Aug. 5 due to projected budgetary shortfalls, immediately closing the school, the visitors center and Harvest Land.

WATCH: 'Attack on sovereignty': Osage Congress listens to community over school closure

'Attack on sovereignty': Osage Congress listens to community over school closure

The closure came just one week before the start of the school year, leaving families scrambling and sparking accusations that the move was an "attack on Osage sovereignty."

But Congress members and community members dispute those financial concerns.

Local News Osage Nation school closure leaves teachers and families searching for answers Clifton Haskin

"This Congress has been clear — there is no revenue shortfall," said Chair Eli Potts. "Nevertheless, the administration appears to be proceeding with these drastic cuts that are negatively impacting years of progress."

Parents and congress members say the numbers don't support the closure, pointing to what they describe as healthy finances.

"This wasn't necessity," said one speaker. "Congress put the numbers in writing on Aug. 7th. $7.8 million general fund balance, and a projected $23 million surplus for 2027. Days later our own fiscal year 2025 audit came back clean — $7.2 million in retained revenue the chiefs' own office hadn’t spent, and still Chief Tillman calls it a shortfall and the door stays closed.”

The disconnect between the administration's cited budget concerns and Congress's financial assessment has left families seeking answers.

"Government happens under the consent of the governed. What has happened this last week has been nonconsensual," one speaker said.

Local News Osage Nation Visitor Center closes amid budget shortfalls Marly Gatewood

Amy Shackelford, a parent at the language school, highlighted the broader community support for the institution.

"Since Friday, we have collected 1,268 signatures from the community saying that they want this school," said Shackelford. "We want this school. This isn't just families who have students in there. This is people who understand that this endeavor is larger than the children in there."

"What has happened this week is not a budget dispute, it is an attack on Osage sovereignty," said another speaker.

The absence of the executive branch was mentioned multiple times — by Congress and community speakers. Chair Potts said he tried to get them in the room to listen to the people.

“We have invited the executive branch via two emails, chief of staff of the Tilmann administration was CC’d on both emails, the second one actually being directed to her," he said. "As chairman of the education committee, I’ve received no response.”

Speakers asked that Congress act immediately, and find relief against the closure. They also asked Congress to ensure this doesn't happen again.

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