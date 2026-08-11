TULSA, Okla — Earlier this year, information regarding a proposed data center in Okmulgee reached the public.

Tamra Day, a concerned Okmulgee resident, filed a petition for a moratorium that could extend up to 2 years.

She started getting signatures right after the meeting and hopes to get 2500 to pass it.

Floodplain Administrator, Jeff Moore, who also works as the County’s Emergency Manager, said the moratorium wouldn’t have any teeth in the city and the only land development jurisdiction in the county is through floodplain, since the center is proposed to be built near a floodplain.

WATCH: Okmulgee residents protest against proposed data center

Okmulgee residents protest against proposed data center

He said through a Hydrology and Hydrostatic study, the companies in charge of building the data center have to show it doesn’t have adverse effects on the floodplain.

The three requirements to show this include not increasing the floodplain by more than a foot, not flooding neighboring properties and have a way to mitigate runoff and an efficient drainage system.

Still, residents said they’re hopeful something comes from the moratorium.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

