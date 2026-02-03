McAlester Public Schools hopes voters pass scaled-down bond proposal for STEM center

MCALESTER, Okla. — McAlester Public Schools' "Investing in Our Heard" bond proposal up for a vote Feb. 10 costs about a tenth of the one that failed last September.

The $41 million bond only attained 30% of the vote. The current version, however, only asks for $4.7 million to be funded over five years with a 9% increase in property taxes.

"I think our kids deserve the best that we can provide them for their educational experience, and I just have to let you decide of your own conscience," MPS superintendent Dr. Robert Steeber told 2 News.

The Feb. 10 bond election package focuses on building a new STEM building for high schoolers and middle schoolers to use, and within that would a safe room for tornadoes and possible threats. Steeber said the high school currently does not have any safe room.



During the Feb. 3 Coffee and Commerce event hosted with the McAlester Chamber, the Buffaloes' Tango Flight aviation program displayed drones it trains on and a plane its mechanics class is assembling.

If the bond passes, the Tango Flight program would move from an old elementary school gym ten minutes away back to campus into the STEM building and hangar room.

Senior Crawford Hester would be long graduated by then, but supports the bond proposal enabling students like him in the future.

"It's a very great thing to learn about mechanics and aerodynamics," Hester said. "It's also great for teamwork. Like, I don't know what I would if I was in this class without my friends here to help me through this."

The tax increase would mean about $9 per year extra for every $100 of property taxes from 2027 through 2032.

Good Samaritan Outreach men's shelter manager Mark Davidson, who attended the Coffee & Commerce meeting, drew a connection between better opportunities in the school district and a more prosperous McAlester.

"One of the keys to solving the homeless problem is education," Davidson told 2 News. "And that's why we need this bond issue to pass, because it's not very much."

The bond needs 60% approval to pass. The election is Tuesday, Feb. 10.

