'It would be significantly more challenging for us': Bill filed to remove OSSAA

TULSA, Okla. — During his State of the State address on February 2, Governor Kevin Stitt called for the removal of the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.

"It's time to eliminate the OSSAA, and secure our progress with open transfer," Stitt said.

The next day, State Sen. Casey Murdock filed legislation that would do just that, removing the OSSAA from power.

"I pretty much came up with this on my own, and I was shocked that the governor had it in his speech yesterday," Murdock said.

Murdock's bill would create the Oklahoma Athletics and Activities Commission, with board members appointed by the governor and other top political officials.

The proposed commission would include school officials, athletic administrators and parents, with representation from both public and private schools and both large and small districts.

"I think the OSSAA has forgotten what their job is. And their job is the kids and the athletics of the state of Oklahoma," Murdock said.

"I'm trying to bring everyone to the table so that everyone on this commission has some skin in the game, has their point of view and they will promulgate rules," Murdock said.

However, the proposal faces opposition from current OSSAA leadership. Lance Parks, athletic director at Bishop Kelley High School and an OSSAA board member, expressed concerns about the potential changes.

"I'd be afraid of the voices that don't get heard at that point," Parks said. "If you take it out of the hands of educators, my biggest fear would be that it wouldn't meet the mission and the vision of those schools, and what they're trying to do with athletics," he added.

Parks acknowledged the OSSAA doesn't have all the solutions, but said discussions between athletic directors and board members help improve the association. He believes eliminating the organization wouldn't solve existing issues.

"If you lose that structure, that'd be unprecedented. But it would be significantly more challenging for us in order to get our coaches and our kids in the right spot," Parks said.

Murdock disagreed, arguing his proposal would improve transparency in state athletics governance.

"I think this gives the accountability for the athletics in the state of Oklahoma back in the hands of the people of Oklahoma," Murdock said.

A big talking point right now is the transfer rule in high school athletics. 2 News reported on the Glencoe basketball team, where players initially ruled ineligible were eventually reinstated after filing a lawsuit.

2 News asked Senator Murdock if this plan aligns with the governor's school choice initiative. He says it's not up to him, but instead the board members elected.

If passed, the new commission would take over for the 2027-28 school year.

