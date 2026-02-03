How OK leaders tried to keep the medical marijuana industry in check since 2018

TULSA, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt called for completely shutting down Oklahoma's medical marijuana program during his final State of the State address, asking lawmakers to "send the marijuana issue back to a vote of the people."

Local News Gov. Stitt delivers final State of the State Emma Burch

The governor's proposal would dismantle a system that Oklahoma voters approved by a 56% margin in 2018.

Currently, 1,552 active dispensary licenses operate across the state, according to the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Association.

"This industry is plagued by foreign criminal interests and bad actors, making it nearly impossible to rein in," said Stitt. "We can't put a band-aid on a broken bone and knowing what we know now, it's time to let Oklahomans bring safety and sanity back to their neighborhoods."

While no one wanted to speak on camera, five people in Sand Springs told 2 News Oklahoma's Stef Manchen they didn't want anything to change about the medical marijuana industry.

Since its approval in 2018, the state has implemented multiple measures to regulate the industry. The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority was established to oversee the program in 2018.

Then, the Governor signed the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Patient Protection Act in 2019 to create regulations.

Local News OMMA requiring cannabis employees to be credentialed starting Jan. 1 Justin Ayer

In 2022, the state placed a moratorium on new licenses, which has been extended through August 2025. The following year, Senate Bill 212 banned non-U.S. citizens from buying land for marijuana cultivation.

Enforcement efforts have intensified as well. The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and OMMA work together to monitor compliance. Since 2022, OBN has seized 1.7 million illegal plants and made 302 arrests.

In 2023, Attorney General Gentner Drummond created the state's first organized crime task force specifically to combat illegal marijuana operations.

The governor's proposal sets up a significant debate for this legislative session. Lawmakers must decide whether to send the issue back to voters or continue working to fix problems within the current system, which has been years in the making.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

