OMMA requiring cannabis employees to be credentialed starting Jan. 1

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority - or OMMA- and other state agencies are trying to get rid of illegal marijuana operations that have skyrocketed in the state. One of those ways is by requiring all dispensary workers to be credentialed starting Jan. 1.

Liz Koelle has managed Uptown Wellness since 2019, and she says there have been many more regulations since she opened.

2 News has reported that OMMA, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, and the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office are cracking down on illegal weed operations.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond says bad players are plaguing the state.

"We've invited every criminal element in the world, and they're active and violent in the state of Oklahoma," Drummond said. "My Organized Crime Task Force is shutting down an illegal grow every day."

Starting Jan. 1, OMMA is adding another layer of security by requiring all cannabis employees, like Koelle, to be credentialed.

It'll require employees to provide an I.D. plus a state and national background check. It will be $30 to apply for the credentials. It can be done here.

Koelle says all her current employees have already been background checked through OBN, making it feel like OMMA is just adding unnecessary paperwork.

"I guess this is another layer of insurance for them to ensure everybody's following the law," Koelle said.

OMMA says current employees must apply for a credential on or before Jan. 31. They encourage employees to start the process early to allow enough time for the background checks.

