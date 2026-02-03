Scripps Howard Fund gives free books to Walt Whitman Elementary students

TULSA, Okla. — Students at Walt Whitman Elementary School in Tulsa packed the library to find the perfect book during a special book fair sponsored by the Scripps Howard Fund.

The event allowed each student to select three free books, allowing them to take home stories that captured their interest.

Fourth-grader Sage Washington made sure to pick something special for her family.

"I got it because my 4-month-old sister Tamani loves Bluey and so does my other little sister, so I got a Bluey book so I can read to them at night," Washington said.

Students had access to a wide variety of books, from comic-style stories to chapter books, ensuring there was something for every reading level and interest.

The school's principal emphasized the importance of providing these opportunities for students.

"It means a lot because I don't know what they have access to at home, what kind of books they have at home, and so being able to just come in here, find something that they really love, and be able to take it home is really wonderful for them," the principal said.

For one fifth-grader, books like "Dog Man" and "The Bad Guys" series provide an important escape.

"Just makes you feel so great about yourself, reading a book that you learn more about reading books as well, but it's like it's just so fun that you read a book," he said.

The students also appreciate the educational value of their new books.

"I like to know more fun facts about them because nobody knows everything, and you can always know some," one student said.

The principal noted that access to books creates lasting opportunities for students beyond just entertainment.

"It opens up opportunities for them, doors being able to be exposed to things that they may be interested in and didn't know any information about," the principal said.

Whether students chose fun fiction or educational science books, the event aimed to spark imagination and foster a love of reading that extends beyond the classroom.

