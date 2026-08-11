Osage Nation budget crisis shutters Native language school

PAWHUSKA, Okla. — Families who chose Daposka Ahnko-Dapi for its Osage language and cultural programs are now scrambling for last-minute alternatives.

The sudden closure of Daposka Ahnko-Dapi has left parents frustrated and searching for options just as the school year begins. The Osage Nation's $11 million budget shortfall forced the decision, leaving families who specifically chose the school for its Osage language and cultural programs without a plan.

Many of the children have never attended traditional public schools — some have been enrolled since they were 5 years old.

Jessica Davis, a parent of a student at the school, said the community is not giving up without a fight.

"We're all stuck. I know half of the school members, they do not want their children to go to public school because half of those members have transferred their students from public to private school because of the rich enrichment that it gives for our community members, especially our Native American community members."

The Osage Nation says the $11 million budget hole left them no choice but to make cuts. In addition to the school, the tribe has also closed its visitors center and plans to shut down the tribal farm by December.

The question now is whether legal action can save the school before it's too late.

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