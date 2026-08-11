Tulsa National Little League removed from tournament after TRO vacated

The Tulsa National Little League team was removed from playing in the Southwest Region Tournament after receiving a temporary restraining order to continue playing August 10.

Little League said a player who participated in a game was determined to be ineligible.

In a statement, the Little League Tournament Committee said:

"We appreciate the Court’s timely and considered decision to vacate the Temporary Restraining Order, allowing enforcement of the Tournament Committee’s decision to remove Tulsa National Little League from the Southwest Region Tournament and declare its previous game a forfeit. The decision upholds our commitment to a fair and equitable experience for all children based on our Official Rules, Regulations, and Operating Policies.

We empathize with the children of Tulsa National Little League and the likely disappointment this decision has caused. We recognize how memorable the Little League experience is for all children and the critical role that parents and adult volunteers are entrusted with to ensure that every child is cared for, treated fairly, and afforded a safe and positive experience. We sincerely hope that those adults entrusted with operating the Little League program recognize the responsibility they bear toward the children in their care and act accordingly—with integrity, fairness, respect, and a commitment to the mission of the Little League program.

Due to the legal nature of this matter, we are unable to provide any additional information at this time. We look forward to welcoming Boerne Little League to Williamsport for an incredible Little League World Series experience."

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