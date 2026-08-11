TULSA, Okla. — Cherokee artists have a new place to create, teach, and share their culture following the grand opening of the Cherokee Nation’s Ani Art Center in Stilwell.

The Cherokee Nation celebrated the opening Aug 11 of the new 15,000-square-foot facility near West Locust Road and South Fourth Street.

WATCH: Cherokee Nation opens new Ani Art Center in Stilwell

Cherokee Nation opens new Ani Art Center in Stilwell

Travis Owens with Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism said the center gives artists and the community a dedicated space to connect through Cherokee art and culture.

“It’s such a great feeling to be able to finally open this facility to the community,” Owens said.

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The Ani Art Center includes gallery space for rotating exhibits, areas for cultural classes and a secure space to house part of the Cherokee Nation’s growing art collection.

“Ani” is the Cherokee word for strawberry, with the center’s name paying tribute to Stilwell’s history as the “Strawberry Capital of the World.”

The center was made possible through the Cherokee Artist Recovery Act. The Cherokee Nation has allocated $4 million through the act to purchase artwork from Cherokee artists, expand market access and create more opportunities for artists to showcase their work. Up to $1.6 million of that funding supports artist-related projects such as the Ani Art Center.

“It is so important to support our Cherokee artists. They are our greatest storytellers,” Owens said.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said the opening also demonstrates the community’s support for investing in Cherokee artists.

Beyond displaying artwork, the center will provide space for Cherokee artists to teach classes and pass their skills, traditions and knowledge to others.

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