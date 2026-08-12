TULSA, Okla. — Only one candidate each from the two GOP statewide runoff races showed up to the Aug. 11 forum at University of Tulsa's Lorton Performance Center.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond used the gubernatorial section of the forum to answer questions from senior figures of the Tulsa Press Club without a time limit while his runoff counterpart Mike Mazzei, a former state senator and former secretary of budget, did not attend.

WATCH: Drummond at Tulsa GOP runoff forum: I consider some extreme Republicans fascist

Drummond at Tulsa GOP runoff forum: I consider some extreme Republicans fascist

The Mazzei campaign did not respond to a 2 News request for comment.

Drummond answered on multiple stances of his that break with both current Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt and President Trump, including the poultry corporations lawsuit, the suits against Allstate and State Farm, and opposing the Inola aluminum smelter project.



However, the attorney general later made arguably the boldest statement of the night when explaining his disagreements with other Republicans.

"I aspire to be the governor of all. That sometimes draws me in sharp contrast with the extreme members of the Republican Party. But I don’t think they are real Republicans," Drummond said. "I consider them more fascist.”

"I used to think politics was linear," Drummond added. "But frankly folks, it's circular. So the further right you get, at some point you tip over the top and you come down on the other side."



WATCH>>> Gentner Drummond speaks with 2 News after Tulsa Press Club GOP runoff forum

Gentner Drummond speaks with 2 News after Tulsa Press Club GOP runoff forum

The GOP Oklahoma State Superintendent runoff is between OKC-based pastor James Taylor and former chair of the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board Robert Franklin, but only Franklin appeared.

"Take the politics particularly out of this position," the former Sand Springs Public Schools principal said. "Take the politics out of it because if you’re not focusing on the young people and rebuilding this teacher workforce pipeline, we’re in deep trouble.”

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