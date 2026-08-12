Sequoyah High School mourns loss of senior softball player Holli Carnes

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Sequoyah High School community is mourning the loss of senior softball player Holli Carnes.

The school announced her passing Tuesday night, calling it a profound loss that will be deeply felt throughout the school and the entire Tahlequah community.

Holli was just beginning her senior year.

Sequoyah High School extended its heartfelt sympathies to Holli's family, friends, and teammates, as well as to the broader Tahlequah community — including students, faculty, and staff at Tahlequah High School and Woodall Elementary.

A memorial was held at the Sequoyah football field Tuesday night to help lift up the Carnes and Castro families.

The Lady Indians also had a softball game Tuesday that was cancelled.

The Cherokee Nation posted about the loss on social media.

The cause of death has not been released.

Counseling and support services will be available this week for students, faculty, and staff who need them during this difficult time.

One comment on Facebook described Holli as full of grit and noted that her mom never missed a practice or game during her softball career at Sequoyah.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family and can be found here.

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