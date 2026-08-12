TULSA, Okla. — Manna Air Delivery has launched its drone delivery service near Cherry Street.

2 News Oklahoma spoke with local businesses that are implementing the new delivery service to see why they chose to add this method to their business.

2 News has been following Manna Air Drone Delivery since July 8, tracking its progress and asking questions.

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Manna Air says several local businesses on Cherry Street have partnered with the drone delivery service, including Andolini's. Owner Mike Bausch says it’s an exciting opportunity.

“It’s another win for Cherry Street and Tulsa," Bausch said. "Super tech-forward, and also a win for Andolini’s because now we can get our food even faster to our customers without taking any jobs away.”

WATCH: Manna Air launches drone delivery service in Tulsa

Manna Air launches drone delivery service in Tulsa

Al Hshemi, owner of Sapori, has been in the restaurant industry for 40 years and is also partnering with the drone delivery company.

“If they don't have the time to go out, but they want to enjoy that fine food that they always want to have, it makes it easier for it to be delivered to them," Hshemi said. "This is going to be a great opportunity for the customers that cannot come and pick it up.”

Terri O’Keeffe, Manna Air’s director of corporate affairs, says this hub serves a two-mile radius around Cherry Street.

“Tulsa is the perfect city," O'Keeffe said. "With its huge history in aviation, there's a huge workforce here, and it's also a great size. It's pretty much the Goldilocks size, so it gives us the ability to get to know the city, know the customer base, and put a footprint down here.”

O'Keeffe also says Manna Air hopes to build more hubs in the future.

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