New sidewalk marks start of additional downtown improvements in Muskogee

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A newly completed sidewalk in downtown Muskogee was part of a larger effort to make the area safer, more walkable, and more attractive for businesses and visitors.

The latest project, located between Broadway and Court Street, cost approximately $20,000 and was funded through a grant from the City of Muskogee Foundation.

According to Main Street Muskogee Executive Director Courtney Graham, the sidewalk project was the result of a partnership between Main Street Muskogee, the City of Muskogee, and the City of Muskogee Foundation. Graham said the improvements came after hearing from community members who wanted better sidewalks throughout downtown.

Alex Reynolds, the owner of Max's Gargae whose business is located just down the street from the project, said he’s excited to see the investment.

“We’re really excited about some of the upcoming projects. Main Street Muskogee has a lot of stuff going on,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds believes the new sidewalk will benefit both businesses and visitors.

“It’s going to be a major help for everyone,” Reynolds said.

Graham said this project is only the beginning of several planned sidewalk improvements across downtown.

Additional sidewalk projects are planned along South Main Street between Okmulgee and Elgin, as well as along Broadway between Main and Fifth Street.

“We’re super excited to see that happen and see those changes downtown,” Graham said.

Business owners hope the improvements will encourage more people to spend time in downtown Muskogee.

Graham said the long-term goal was to continue improving downtown’s walkability while creating a safer and more welcoming environment for residents, visitors, and local businesses.

Clifton Haskin is your Muskogee reporter. Is there something you think he should know about or look into? You can email him at clifton.haskin@kjrh.com.

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