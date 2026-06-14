Salina residents to vote on sales tax increase

SALINA, Okla — This election day in Salina, in Mayes County, residents are voting on whether to increase their sales tax by one percent.

Currently, the sales tax is sitting at four percent.

If residents vote in favor of the proposition, it would go up to five percent.

The funds gathered in the tax increase are slated to go towards “municipal purposes”.

Those include park improvements, cemetery preservation and enhancement, purchasing of snow removal equipment, infrastructure improvements, road maintenance, repaving, and emergency services.

2 News spoke with many people who live in Salina to learn their thoughts on the proposition, but they declined on-camera interviews.

Election day is Tuesday, June 16.

For assistance on finding your voting precinct, the state has provided a series of district and precinct maps.

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