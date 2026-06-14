"Just making sure": City leaders in Sapulpa prepare for more storms

SAPULPA, Okla. — As Sapulpa continues recovering from recent flooding, city leaders encouraged residents to stay prepared with more rain still possible in the coming days.

The warning comes after floodwaters swept through parts of the city, leaving some residents dealing with significant damage and uncertainty about what comes next.

“I hope they have a plan from here… I don’t know what else to do from here,” resident Darron Jones said.

In the days following the flooding, many homeowners and families were left assessing the damage.

“I’m already out close to $10,000,” resident Frank Evans said.

“You can see the obvious results of high floods on this street,” flood victim John Sherman added.

Now, city officials said preparation is one of the best ways residents can protect themselves if additional flooding occurs.

Sapulpa Fire Chief James Vickrey said emergency crews are already working to ensure they are ready for future weather events.

“Just making sure our boats and equipment are ready to go,” Vickrey said.

KJRH

Vickrey said one of the biggest mistakes people make during flooding events is waiting too long to evacuate. He encouraged residents to leave early if floodwaters begin threatening their homes and to avoid waiting until roads become impassable.

According to Vickrey, firefighters performed seven water rescues during Saturday’s flooding.

He also encouraged residents to stock up on essential supplies and remember a common safety message during flood events.

“Make sure you have groceries, make sure you have toiletries, make sure you have all the things you need and turn around don’t drown,” Vickrey said.

In addition to preparing emergency equipment, Vickrey said city crews are performing maintenance on boats and other rescue resources to ensure they are ready if additional flooding develops.

He also encouraged residents to follow city and emergency management social media accounts for weather updates, alerts, and emergency information.

“Stay prepared, that’s the biggest thing,” Vickrey said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

