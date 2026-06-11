SAPULPA, Okla. — Five days later, neighbors across Sapulpa are still digging out from devastating flash flooding, when Rock Creek jumped its banks and inundated homes with muddy water and debris.

"It had come up about 50 yards closer to the house and I was like, 'This is not gonna be good,'" said Frank Evans.

Local News Sapulpa, Sand Springs dealing with flood aftermath as high water levels recede Isabel Flores

The Evanses have rented in Sapulpa for the past decade, and unfortunately didn't have renters' insurance.

WATCH: Sapulpans clean up after flood, brace for more storms

Sapulpans clean up after flood, brace for more storms

"I haven't added it up yet, but I'm already out close to ten thousand dollars," Evans said.

The couple lost their washer and dryer, tools, food, and countless household items to the floodwaters. They've seen Rock Creek flood before during their time in Sapulpa, but nothing ever came close to this destruction.

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"In today's economy, yeah, things can be replaced, but everything costs so much more," Evans said. "A lot of those things won’t be replaced and if they do, it’ll be a very long time.”

Around the corner, their neighbor, Koda White, said flooding comes with the territory. He's lived in the area his entire life and recognizes the warning signs when the river starts to rise.

"We try to get things we don't want damaged out of those areas," said White. "This last time though, it didn't matter — it was gonna stretch across the road regardless. Now we're just trying to recover."

But there's little time to fully recover. More storms are forecast for Thursday night, putting flood victims on high alert as they continue cleaning up from the weekend.

Evans is already preparing a go-bag with essential items.

"I'm gonna have a go-bag with all my father's medication, my MS medication that I take every day, birth certificates — our important documents," she said.

“I’m trying to get the grass cut before it grows too much and grandmas mad at me, and I’ll probably put some more stuff up just in case that river floods again," said White.

Despite the significant losses, Evans is trying to focus on what matters most.

"We lost a lot, but we're very blessed because we're all safe, we're healthy, our three cats are safe," she said. "Things can be replaced."

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