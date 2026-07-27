Williams purchases namesake tower in Houston for $300 million

Williams, the Tulsa-based energy giant, has purchased Houston's Williams Tower for $300 million.

The Houston Chronicle reported the sale last week, and the company says it plans to expand its footprint in the Houston area.

"Houston is critical to our growth as a company, and acquiring the Williams Tower gives us flexibility to better support that growth. Like Tulsa, we want our Houston headquarters to be a magnet for talent, a place where the very best come to build a great career." Williams Spokesperson

Williams originated in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and moved to Tulsa in 1918. The company is Tulsa's fifth-largest employer.

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