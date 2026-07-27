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DANGEROUS WEEKEND: EMSA responds to 20 heat-related calls

emsa tulsa
Brodie Myers
emsa tulsa
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TULSA, Okla. — Paramedics responded to 20 heat-related calls last weekend, according to EMSA.

The calls were in EMSA's Eastern Division Service Area, and 13 patients were taken to the hospital.

As of 10 a.m. Monday morning, paramedics have responded to one heat-related call.

Since July 1, EMSA has cared for 142 patients suffering from heat-related illnesses. 94 of those patients were hospitalized.

Dangerous heat is expected through the middle of this week.

If you have to stay outside for a prolonged amount of time, please make sure to wear lightweight clothing, drink plenty of water, and take breaks.

Dangerous Heat Continues Through Tomorrow

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