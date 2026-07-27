Dangerous Heat Continues Through Tomorrow

***EXTREME HEAT WARNINGS AND HEAT ADVISORIES AREA WIDE FROM NOON TO 8 THIS EVENING.***

A strong upper-level ridge remains firmly in control, keeping hot and humid conditions locked in place. Even though humidity may decrease slightly today, hotter air temperatures will keep the risk of heat-related illness very high. Highs around 100 degrees with feels like temps up to 115 degrees.

Extreme Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories remain in effect this afternoon and evening. Anyone spending time outdoors should limit strenuous activity, take frequent breaks, stay hydrated, and never leave children or pets in vehicles.

Highs for tomorrow return to the triple digits with additional heat headlines likely.

Temperatures look to ease slightly Wednesday through Friday as a weak cold front approaches and the upper-level ridge begins shifting west. However, the amount of cooling will depend on cloud cover and rainfall.

If clouds and scattered showers develop as expected, afternoon highs could stay a few degrees cooler than earlier in the week. If skies remain mostly sunny and rain is limited, temperatures could still easily reach 100 degrees or higher.

Low chances for showers and thunderstorms begin Tuesday night before expanding farther west later in the week. While widespread severe weather is not expected, a few stronger storms could produce gusty winds.

A more noticeable cool down is still expected next weekend as the upper ridge weakens and shifts farther west. Temperatures should trend closer to seasonal averages while rain chances continue, though the exact timing and coverage of showers and thunderstorms remain uncertain.

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