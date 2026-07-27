Tulsa County Election Board adds third early voting site ahead of November general election

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Election Board has added a third early voting site ahead of the November general election.

An address has not yet been announced for the site, which will serve voters in Tulsa County's northern communities, such as Turley, Collinsville, Skiatook, and sections of Owasso.

As with other voting locations, the new early voting site will include trained staff members who are knowledgeable and comfortable with elections.

2 News Oklahoma spoke with some voters in these communities last month. Many voters were frustrated that there were only two early voting locations in Tulsa County: 12000 East Skelly Drive in Tulsa and the Tulsa Technology Center in Broken Arrow.

The new site will not be open for the August 25 election. Those wishing to vote early will still need to visit the sites in Tulsa or Broken Arrow.

Voters can cast their ballot on August 20 and 21 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and August 22 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Community speaking out on lack of early voting places for northside neighbors

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