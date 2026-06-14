Campers rescued from fast-rising floodwaters in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — Tahlequah Fire Department said it and other agencies assisted a group of campers who were stranded in fast-rising floodwaters in Cherokee County.

Tahlequah Fire Department shared the information on its Facebook page, saying it responded to reports of 15 people stranded while camping at Littlefields at Spring Creek, just outside of Peggs in Cherokee County, the morning of June 14.

Tahlequah Fire Department

Responders used rescue boats to reach the stranded campers.

Tahlequah Fire officials said multiple agencies responded, including first responders with GRDA, Illinois River, and Locust Grove communities.

Officials said the campers were safely taken from their campsite to a nearby staging area with no injuries.

2 News is working to learn more about this story and will bring you updates as we get them.

Tahlequah Fire Department

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