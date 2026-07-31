OWASSO, Okla. — Administrators within Owasso Public Schools paused their annual leadership retreat Friday afternoon to pack 100 backpacks with school supplies for students in need.

The backpack stuffing session ran from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Owasso Community Center and was organized in partnership with Owasso Community Resources.

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BACK TO SCHOOL: Owasso educators stuff 100 backpacks with supplies for kids in need

The effort aims to get supplies into the hands of students before the school year begins.

Superintendent Dr. Margaret Coates said the rising cost of school supplies was a driving factor behind the event.

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"The cost of school supplies is so high, and we know that it's hard for a lot of families, especially if they have multiple children in various grade levels, and so this is a way that we can come together and provide these needed supplies for our students as they begin the school year," Coates said.

While staff could have spent their time in a conference room, they instead chose to spend an hour helping students in need.

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Owasso Community Resources will handle distribution, ensuring the supply-filled backpacks reach the families who need them most.

Jean Patterson of the Owasso Community Center said the collaboration brought multiple community partners together for a shared purpose.

"It's a wonderful opportunity for the city and the schools and community resources to join forces for the citizens and their little citizens," Patterson said.

Sharon Phillips is your Owasso reporter. Is there something you think she should know about or look into? You can email her at Sharon.Phillips@kjrh.com.

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