PREPPING FOR FUN: 12th Annual 'Festival Americas' coming to Guthrie Green

TULSA, Okla. — The 12th annual Festival Americas is happening in Guthrie Green September 26.

This year, organizers, like the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, are trying to make the event more interactive by opening up applications for as many cultures to be represented as possible.

Julie Escobedo is part of the planning committee for the festival.

She said she’s excited for the performances and food vendors that will be representing the 30+ nations making up Latin America.

“I think it's a great way to represent North, South, Central, and even the Caribbean," she said. "I also am super excited about the diverse food. We'll have food trucks. We'll have local vendors, and aside from that, the performances.”

The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is encouraging people to submit their applications to become vendors at the celebration using this link.

Escobedo said the festival will be rolling out a new program this year that will allow guests to use a "checklist" to explore and learn more at the festival.

"It'll be our first time exposing what is our Pasaporte Americas," said Escobedo. "So that'll be a great way for festival goers to experience the different areas of the event and really kind of give the business owners a better opportunity to showcase their products and services."

The festival will be preceded by the "Fiesta de Tulsa" parade on September 19, which 2 News Oklahoma has also covered in the past.

The event is also taking applications for those interested in participating.

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