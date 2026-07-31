TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations confirms they are in the early stages of looking into seven deaths at the Tulsa Municipal Jail.

This comes a day after Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler called for the agency to look into seven deaths inside the jail over the last three months. Kunzweiler said his office was never made aware of the deaths.

WATCH: OSBI confirms investigation into deaths in Tulsa municipal jail in early stages:

OSBI confirms investigation into deaths in Tulsa municipal jail in early stages

While it's very early stages, a spokesperson for OSBI said they are getting teams in order to start looking into each case.

Local News Tulsa County calls on OSBI to investigate seven deaths at Tulsa Municipal Jail Samson Tamijani

2 News Oklahoma's Stef Manchen contacted two attorneys representing families of two of the inmates who died to learn more about the circumstances surrounding their loved ones deaths.

2 News Oklahoma also requested open records to get specifics on the seven deaths. Once we get those details, we will update this story.

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