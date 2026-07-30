TULSA, Okla. — Schools can't function without kids in class. And most kids can't get there if a bus doesn't pick them up.

So, this week, Union Public Schools announced a dollar an hour pay raise for their drivers, up to $20.19 an hour. Rob Harris, the district's director of transportation, says it keeps them competitive in the area.

WATCH: Union Public Schools announces pay raise for bus drivers:

Union Public Schools announces pay raise for bus drivers

"You know, the old adage is we're the first face they see in the morning and the last face they see in the afternoon," Harris said. "So when we're short, it puts a strain on getting kids to school and getting them educated."

The district says 73 bus drivers complete 360 routes every day, taking more than 10,000 students to and from school every year.

Harris says it's an especially important topic at Union after what happened back in 2025, when they didn't have enough bus drivers at the district, and had to drop bus routes.

"To maintain a fully staffed department is vital for us to get our kids to school," Harris said. "We feel like we are kind of the backbone of the district, you might say."

And that's an issue all over Green Country. Tanja Stoffel just got her paperwork in. She'll be a new bus driver for Sand Springs after years of driving a truck.

"I'm not used to passengers, but I will get used to it and I'll have lots of support and advice from everyone," Stoffel said. "We're a pretty close-knit community."

Stoffel joins her husband, who also drives a bus.

"I would recommend this to anyone who has a family where a husband and wife can do it together with their kids, and the kids can ride with them," Stoffel said.

Back at Union, Harris says they currently have nine bus driver openings, with the raise coming at the right time.

"As you might guess, we've had a little bit more traction," Harris said. "I think about three or four more applicants already since we announced it, so that's a good thing."

To apply for the open bus driver position at Union, click here.

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