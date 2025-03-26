ROUTES CUT: Union Public Schools forced to cut bus routes amid driver shortage

TULSA, Okla. — Union Public Schools is being forced to cut bus routes amid a bus driver shortage, according to school officials.

The district said it's been affected by the driver shortage for many months and tried route changes, longer drive times, reducing routes and having mechanics, office staff and administrators drive.

"Unfortunately, we have reached a critical point where we are unable to provide bus service for all our students to and from school," the district said.

Beginning on March 31, the buses listed here will not be providing transportation services to or from school on the day listed.

Union Public Schools

"Due to the current situation, parents/guardians will need to arrange to get their student(s) to and from school on the days listed for the remainder of the school year," read a letter to parents. "If your child attends after-school programming and rides one of the buses listed, bus service will not be provided for after-school programming on the days listed."

The school said it used a random lottery system to determine which day and which routes won't receive service.

You can look up yourkid's bus route here.

If you or someone you know is interested in one of our open bus driver positions, click here. Pay starts at $17.65.

