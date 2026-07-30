TPD veteran hired as Tulsa's first Emergency Management Director

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa has hired Adam Woodard to serve as its first Emergency Management Director.

Woodard, who previously served for nearly three decades with the Tulsa Police Department, will start his new role on August 23.

Tulsa's Department of Emergency Management was created in June to coordinate emergency preparedness, response, recovery, and resilience for city officials. Tulsa Public Safety Commissioner Laurel Roberts has served as interim leader since its creation.

“Adam brings an incredible wealth of knowledge and experience to this role,” Commissioner Laurel Roberts said. “Having worked alongside Adam for years and in seeing his ability to lead under pressure, Adam has the ability to navigate some of our community's most complex emergencies. His experience, dedication and extensive emergency management training make him exceptionally well qualified to lead Tulsa's first Department of Emergency Management, and I can't think of a better person to build this department and help prepare our city for whatever lies ahead."

In addition to his experience on TPD's Incident Management Team, Woodard is certified by the Oklahoma Incident Management Team as an Incident Commander and Planning Section Chief. He'll be responsible for developing and maintaining Tulsa's emergency management functions while coordinating with state, federal, and other agencies.

"Adam's leadership marks an important milestone for our city as we build out Tulsa’s first Department of Emergency Management,” Mayor Nichols said. “I'm excited to welcome him into this role and look forward to the work ahead as we strengthen our city's ability to prepare for, respond to and recover from emergencies.”

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

