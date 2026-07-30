Owasso A New Leaf hiring support for residents with developmental disabilities

OWASSO, Ok — A New Leaf in Owasso is preparing for a major expansion and is looking to hire 50 to 70 people by the end of the year — and no experience is required.

The organization, which supports people with developmental disabilities, is gearing up for the phase 2 grand opening of a new apartment complex this fall.

Nearly 700 people are currently on A New Leaf's waiting list, all hoping for the same thing: independence.

Lindsey Stewart of A New Leaf said the organization is actively seeking new staff to support incoming residents.

"We are doing open interviews here at A New Leaf for our phase 2 grand opening that's happening this fall. People with developmental disabilities will be moving into an amazing new apartment complex and living on their own," Stewart said.

For those interested, no prior experience is necessary. A New Leaf provides all required training after hiring.

"They don't have to. We do some certifications once you're hired. We do onboarding and we get you CPR certified and everything you're going to need to do your job great," Stewart said.

The impact of the organization's work is already evident in the lives of current residents.

Katie Spendlow, who lives at A New Leaf and is preparing to move into the new phase 2 apartments, said the experience has been life-changing.

"I'm getting ready to move into that apartment for phase 2 and I'm excited and I still can't wrap my head around it. It's crazy," Katie said.

For Katie, the opportunity to live independently represents something she never had before.

"It's very important because I used to live with my parents for years and I never really got a chance to be more independent before I moved here so I feel like I'm more independent now because I'm learning new skills," Katie said.

Stewart said the results from the organization's first phase speak for themselves.

"We have seen so many success stories and so many people just so thrilled just to be able to make their own choices and just live their best life," Stewart said.

A New Leaf is hosting open interviews at The Village in Owasso on the following dates:



Saturday, Aug. 1, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 12, noon–6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 15, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

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