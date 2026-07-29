Tulsa County DA calls on OSBI to investigate seven deaths at Tulsa Municipal Jail

TULSA, Okla. — Less than one week after Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols announced the closure of the Tulsa Municipal Jail, Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler has called on the OSBI to investigate the deaths of seven inmates over the past three years at the facility.

The reports were given to Kunzweiler's office, which showed that TPD's homicide division was called following each death to document.

None of the investigations show that a request for prosecution was made or warranted. None of the death reports were previously forwarded to Kunzweiler's office.

However, Kunzweiler believes that the number of deaths over three years warrants an outside investigation from another agency.

Because of the OSBI referral, the Tulsa County DA's office will not comment on any specific details.

This is a developing story.

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