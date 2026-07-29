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EMSA: Heat-related calls on the rise, how to stay safe in the heat

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KJRH
heat
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As we continue to battle dangerous heat this week, EMSA is reminding people to stay safe.

Paramedics responded to 13 heat-related calls on Tuesday, and seven were taken to the hospital. Since July 1, EMSA has responded to 159 heat-related calls. 104 patients were taken to the hospital.

How to stay cool

  • Wear lightweight, loose clothing
  • Drink plenty of fluids
  • Avoid caffeine and alcohol
  • Avoid prolonged time outside
  • Take breaks

Resources

Cooling centers are located at:

  • John 3:16 Mission - 506 N. Cheyenne, open during daylight hours
  • Salvation Army - 102 N. Denver Ave., open during daylight hours
  • Tulsa Day Center - 415 W. Archer St., open during daylight hours

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