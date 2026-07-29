EMSA: Heat-related calls on the rise, how to stay safe in the heat

As we continue to battle dangerous heat this week, EMSA is reminding people to stay safe.

Paramedics responded to 13 heat-related calls on Tuesday, and seven were taken to the hospital. Since July 1, EMSA has responded to 159 heat-related calls. 104 patients were taken to the hospital.

How to stay cool

Wear lightweight, loose clothing

Drink plenty of fluids

Avoid caffeine and alcohol

Avoid prolonged time outside

Take breaks

Resources

Cooling centers are located at:



John 3:16 Mission - 506 N. Cheyenne, open during daylight hours

Salvation Army - 102 N. Denver Ave., open during daylight hours

Tulsa Day Center - 415 W. Archer St., open during daylight hours

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

