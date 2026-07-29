EMSA: Heat-related calls on the rise, how to stay safe in the heat

As we continue to battle dangerous heat this week, EMSA is reminding people to stay safe.
Paramedics responded to 13 heat-related calls on Tuesday, and seven were taken to the hospital. Since July 1, EMSA has responded to 159 heat-related calls. 104 patients were taken to the hospital.
How to stay cool
- Wear lightweight, loose clothing
- Drink plenty of fluids
- Avoid caffeine and alcohol
- Avoid prolonged time outside
- Take breaks
Resources
Cooling centers are located at:
- John 3:16 Mission - 506 N. Cheyenne, open during daylight hours
- Salvation Army - 102 N. Denver Ave., open during daylight hours
- Tulsa Day Center - 415 W. Archer St., open during daylight hours
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- 2 News Oklahoma on your schedule | Download on your TV, watch for free. How to watch on your streaming device
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Watch LIVE 24/7 on YouTube