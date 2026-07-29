Teen shot and killed in North Tulsa near 51st Place North & Frankfort

TULSA, Okla. — A teenage boy was shot and killed late Tuesday night in a north Tulsa neighborhood, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at 11:50 p.m. and arrived on scene 3 minutes later near East 51st Place North in Frankfort. The teenager was transported to a hospital, where he later died, according to TPD.

A Hyundai Sonata was towed from the area shortly after 2 News arrived to the scene.

Neighbors expressed concern about the shooting, noting a similar incident occurred in the area 4 to 5 years ago. The shooting happened in the middle of a residential neighborhood.

Witnesses were taken downtown to speak with police officers. Capt. Muelenberg was on scene overnight as investigators worked to piece together what happened.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

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