New Muskogee County emergency manager says communication is his top priority

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Months after an EF-1 tornado damaged homes near Hilldale High School, one man said he hoped Muskogee County’s new emergency manager will help keep people informed when severe weather strikes again.

Jack Woodard said the April tornado caused significant damage to his property, knocking down trees, damaging his roof and destroying his greenhouse.

“I replaced the shingles and everything myself, but we’re doing good now,” Woodard said.

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Dan Hall recently took over as Muskogee County’s emergency manager as of July 28. Hall previously served as Muskogee’s Ward 2 city council member and spent 30 years with Muskogee Public Schools as Director of Security and Chief of Police.

Hall said one of his biggest priorities is being available to the public and improving communication among emergency response agencies, including fire, police, and EMS.

“I’ve always kind of had a heart for this. I’m just excited that I get to do this,” Hall said.

Hall said he wants residents to know they can reach out with questions and expects strong communication between agencies to help keep the community safe during emergencies.

Woodard said that’s exactly what he hopes to see from the county’s new Emergency Manager.

“Just quick responses and just letting us know as early as they can,” Woodard said.

Clifton Haskin is your Muskogee reporter. Is there something you think he should know about or look into? You can email him at clifton.haskin@kjrh.com.

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