Wagoner Co. judge considers courtroom cameras in murder trial

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — A Wagoner County judge is considering the use of TV media coverage inside the trial of Kore Bommeli.

It would be a rare occurrence. Courtroom cameras are not banned in Oklahoma, but rather at the discretion of the judge and typically not allowed.

Judge Doug Kirkley said he would write an order this week, outlining how to professionally allow them.

Bommeli is charged with murder and dismemberment in the death of her roommate, Talina Galloway, in 2021.

Judge Kirkley ensured neither side objected, and said it would likely be a one-camera “pool” approach.

He said he was “apprehensive, but thinks it could work.”

Preliminary hearing begins for Wagoner woman accused of killing her roommate

Defense attorney Rachel Dallas asked the judge to limit coverage to credible news organizations and not simply anyone with a camera.

Regarding the other motions heard, Kirkley ruled references to Galloway’s “gorean” lifestyle would be limited at trial.

Gorean is described as a role-play and BDSM-type culture.

The defense argued not allowing this would “kneecap” them from pointing to other suspects in the case.

The state argued Galloway’s sexual or other lifestyles were irrelevant.

The judge will allow some mention of Bommeli’s criminal history, but also “limited.”

She was convicted in Wisconsin of attempting to murder her neighbors with homemade Ricin.

That case is on appeal.

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