Sand Springs pastor arrested, accused of sexually assaulting a child

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A Sand Springs man with a history of employment around children has been arrested, accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Marcus Owens was arrested Tuesday following a seven-month investigation by the Sand Springs Police Department.

Timeline

November 11, 2025: Sand Springs police receive a DHS referral involving inappropriate behavior between an adult and a child. The behavior was described as "weird."

November 25, 2025: The suspect was interviewed by investigators and denied any relationship with the child. He claimed he felt like a "father figure" to the victim.

July 14, 2026: The victim spoke with police, saying Owens sexually assaulted him.

July 27, 2026: Owens was interviewed again, and detectives found probable cause to arrest him on one count of sexual battery.

Owens worked in several positions with the Sand Springs School District, as a substitute teacher, paraprofessional, and security guard. Investigators did not list the church that Owens preached at.

Owens is a member of the Muscogee Creek Nation, so the case was sent to Muscogee officials and the FBI to determine jurisdiction.

Investigators believe that Owens may have more victims. If you know someone who has been victimized, or if you have yourself, call your local police department.

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