PRYOR, Okla. — Hundreds of Mayes County neighbors met July 27 to organize against at least two potential data center locations yet to be built on rural land.

Mayes County commissioner Alva Martin told 2 News Oklahoma via phone that commissioners haven't spoken with developers from Las Vegas-based Arevia Power about a 420-acre site it was reportedly interested in since March. However, Martin said if the company did proceed with plans, the county board of commissioners alone wouldn't be able to stop it since there's no zoning in the county.

WATCH: 'Protect homeowners'|Mayes County neighbors advocate against future data centers

'Protect homeowners'|Mayes County neighbors advocate against future data centers

Another data center location would be near Highway 69 southwest of Pryor, also spanning hundreds of acres, reportedly run by Sun2O Partners.

Neither company was immediately able to be reached for comment on July 27.

The possibilities of development led to neighbors gathering in organization against data centers, Kim Ritchie told 2 News just before the meeting inside Mayes County Fairgrounds Event Center.

"We plan to try to join with other groups across the state that are encountering this same kind of thing," Ritchie told 2 News. "It's going on everywhere. It's the data center boom."

2 News Oklahoma

"If they were developing it in the (Mid-America) Industrial Park, I wouldn't be here," Ritchie later said to the crowd. "I doubt if anybody else would be here."

If confirmed, the data center complex east of Adair would sit between State Highway 28 and East 410 Road with 16 total data center buildings.



An official with Mayes County Rural Water District 6 said Arevia Power would need to fulfill strict requirements set by its water utility board.

While acknowledging county officials have limited power in holding back data centers built on county land, Ritchie said state officeholders will be hearing from Mayes County residents.

"(Local leaders) need to do something at the state level with some legislation to protect just homeowners and property owners that are in the vicinity of where these are going to be located," Ritchie told 2 News.

Ritchie said while the July 27 occasion was the first meeting held with fellow residents from around the county, he is planning many more.

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