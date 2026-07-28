Bixby City Council appoints new Mayor, councilor

BIXBY, Okla. — Bixby City Council voted to appoint a new mayor, vice mayor, and the Ward 4 council seat at a meeting July 27.

The results:

MAYOR: Bobby Schultz is the new mayor for Bixby, after serving as active mayor and councilor for Ward 5.

WARD 4: Luke Freeman approved as new councilor.

VICE MAYOR: Ken Hirshey, as new vice mayor, served as councilor for Ward 3.

The Bixby City Council was searching for a new council member to fill the Ward 4 seat vacated when former Mayor Brad Girard resigned in May after admitting he mishandled a situation involving City Manager Joey Wiedel's multiple DUI arrests.

Previous coverage >>> https://www.kjrh.com/news/local-news/bixby-city-council-searches-for-new-ward-4-council-member

The council received 12 applications for the seat. While city council seats are normally elected positions, the remaining councillors chose the replacement this time.

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